Music composer AR Rahman's ex-wife, Saira Banu, underwent surgery after a medical emergency. Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah, shared the news without revealing the exact details about Saira's surgery.

In the statement, Saira Rahman sought privacy and expressed gratitude for her ex-husband, sound designer Resul Pookutty, and his wife, Shadia, for their ‘unwavering support’.

“On behalf of our client, Mrs. Saira Rahman, Vandana Shah & Associates issues the following statement regarding her current health condition. A few days ago Mrs. Saira Rahman was hospitalised due to a medical emergency, and underwent surgery. During this challenging time, her sole focus is on a speedy recovery”.

It further read, “She deeply appreciates the concern and support from those around her and requests prayers for her well-being from her numerous well-wishers and supporters. Mrs. Saira Rahman would also like to express her heartfelt gratitude to her friends from Los Angeles, Resul Pookutty and his wife Shadia, as well as Vandana Shah and Mr. Rahman, for their unwavering support during this difficult time. She is truly grateful for their kindness and encouragement. God bless Mrs. Saira Rahman also seeks privacy during this period and expresses gratitude for the understanding from her supporters and well-wishers”.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu's divorce

The news of emergency surgery comes months after Banu and Rahman announced their divorce. In Nov, the couple revealed that they are ending their marriage of 29 years.