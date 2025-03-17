Actor Mammootty’s team has issued a statement dismissing rumors of his ill health. Speculations were rife that the actor, who is considered a superstar in Malayalam cinema, was diagnosed with cancer and would take a break from acting. However, his team has responded to the rumours and dismissed them stating he is fine.

In an statement issued to MidDay, the team called the news around his illness as ‘fake’. "It is fake news. He is on vacation because he is fasting for Ramzan. He is on a break from his shoot schedule as well because of that. In fact, after the break he will go back to shooting for Mahesh Narayanan’s film with Mohanlal, “ the team stated.

Mammootty’s next

Fans are eagerly waiting to catch Mahesh Narayanan's film, which will bring two superstars of Malayalam cinema- Mammootty and Mohanlal on screen, after many years. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, and is tentatively titled MMMN (Mammootty, Mohanlal, Mahesh Narayanan).

Reports claim that MMMN is scheduled to be filmed for more than 150 days across various Indian and foreign locations. They are Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Visakhapatnam, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Abu Dhabi and London. The film also features Kunchacko Boban, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman, Danish Husain, Revathi, Zarin Shihab, Darshana Rajendran, Renji Panicker and Rajiv Menon.

Mammootty won his 15th Filmfare Award for the 2023 film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. The actor also gained widespread critical acclaim for Kaathal: The Core. He was last seen in Dominic and the Ladies' Purse. The actor also earned rave reviews for his performance in Brahmayugam which was released in 2024.

