While promoting the 4K re-release of Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, actor Mammootty recalled an injury he suffered while performing a stunt. In the scene, he was required to jump in the air and catch a sword, but due to a lack of proper rehearsal, he ended up with a deep cut on his thigh.

“I had to jump and catch a sword, but I missed, and it pierced my thigh. It cut deep, and the pain was intense," he said. But despite the injury, Mammootty continued with the shoot as the wound was not visible on camera. “I still carry the scar,” he remarked.

The actor noted that during those days, Malayalam films did not have the budget for extensive stunt rehearsals, making injuries common among actors.

About Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha

The 1989 film is a historical drama set in 16th-century Kerala and follows the life of Chandu Chekavar, a warrior serving a feudal lord who is forced into hiding after being falsely accused of murder.

Directed by Hariharan and written by M. T. Vasudevan Nair, the film became one of the most critically and commercially successful movies of Mammootty's career. It won four National Film Awards, including Best Actor (Mammootty), Best Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design.

Ensemble Supporting Cast

The film also featured a stellar supporting cast, including Suresh Gopi, Balan K. Nair, Captain Raju, Maadhavi, Geetha, Devan, Sanjay Mitra, and Oduvil Unnikrishnan.

Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha is currently running in theatres worldwide.

