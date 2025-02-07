Gino D’Acampo has denied recent allegations of inappropriate and intimidating behaviour on the set of his television programmes. The accusations were first reported in an investigation published by ITV News.

The investigation claimed to have interviewed dozens of people who alleged that D’Acampo engaged in aggressive behaviour, used abusive language during outbursts, and made sexualised remarks on set.

Who Is Gino D’Acampo?

Gino D’Acampo has been a regular on television for nearly two decades, having built a career spanning 18 years. Since the early 2000s, he has appeared in numerous programmes for the BBC and ITV. He has also starred in various cooking and travel shows and authored over a dozen cookbooks.

D’Acampo is set to appear in the upcoming cooking show Gino & Fred: Emission Impossible, which he co-hosts with Fred Sirieix.

Gino D’Acampo Denies Allegations

D’Acampo released a statement via his legal team to ITV News, firmly denying the claims. “I have never been made aware of these matters previously and the allegations are firmly denied. I would not do anything that I thought would upset or distress anyone. This is simply not in my nature. I do not recognise the version of events being put to me".

“Not only have these allegations never been raised with me before, I have been repeatedly supported by executives at the highest level and was commissioned on prime-time programmes during the period in which it is now suggested I was acting inappropriately.

