Leicestershire, United Kingdom

Advertisment

A 32-year-old Indian student, identified as Chiranjeevi Panguluri, got killed in a road accident in Leicestershire, eastern England on Tuesday morning (Dec 10).

The accident took place when the car in which Panguluri was travelling fell into a ditch.

As per the Leicestershire Police, the officials declared Panguluri dead at the scene of the accident.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, three other passengers - who were two men and one woman - and the driver suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

As of now, two male passengers have been admitted to the hospital, however, their injuries are not life-threatening.

Also Read: Harshita Brella murder case: Post-mortem confirms Indian-origin woman was strangulated; Search for husband on

Advertisment

"Chiranjeevi Panguluri, 32, was the passenger in a grey Mazda 3 Tamura, which was travelling county bound from Leicester towards Market Harborough, before leaving the road and coming to rest in a ditch," said the police in a statement.

"Mr Panguluri, from Leicester, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other passengers, one woman and two men, in the vehicle and the driver were all taken to hospital. The two male passengers remain in hospital with serious injuries which have been described as not life-threatening," they added.

"Officers remain keen to speak to anyone who may have been travelling along the A6 on Tuesday morning and witnessed the collision. They would also like people to check whether they have captured any footage on dash cam equipment," the Leicestershire Police further said.

Court grants bail to accused in road accident case

The police arrested a 27-year-old man in the incident on suspicion of driving dangerously and causing death. However, he was released on bail.

Watch: UK: Report Finds Growing Distrust In Society Amid Record Polarisation

The police have appealed for dashcam footage and witnesses to further push the investigation.

All those who were involved in the accident reportedly belong to the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

The accident sent shockwaves across the Indian community in the United Kingdom and the authorities have been working to extend support to the families affected by the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)