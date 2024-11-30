Uttar Pradesh, India

A wedding celebration in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, took a horrifying turn on Wednesday night when a man was wrongly accused of theft, tied to a pole, and brutally beaten by locals. The victim was separated from the group after drinking and knocked on a resident's door.

Police response and investigation

The police were informed about the incident and arrived at the scene to find the victim severely injured. He was taken to the police station for medical treatment before being handed over to his family. The following morning, the victim's family members came to the police station and took him home. This disturbing event highlights the alarming trend of mob violence fueled by mistaken accusations.

Here's what happened

The locals, still shaken from a recent theft in the area, mistook the man for the culprit. In a swift and violent reaction, a mob quickly formed around him. Despite his protests and claims of innocence, the crowd restrained him and tied him to an electric pole. The man was then assaulted with kicks and punches, while bystanders filmed the scene, which was later shared on social media. The footage quickly went viral online.

In a separate case, recently a couple was also violently attacked in September after being accused of theft in a rural village. The two victims were tied to a tree and beaten with a heated iron rod by a group of locals, acting on mere suspicion. The horrific assault prompted an immediate public backlash, and the police took swift action, registering a case against the perpetrators. Five individuals, including the former village leader, were arrested for their role in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies)