Mumbai, India

A court in Mumbai on Friday (Nov 29) extended the police custody of 27-year-old Aditya Pandit until Monday in connection with the suicide case of Air India pilot Srishti Tuli. The pilot was found dead in her rented apartment near Marol Police Quarters in Mumbai on November 25. Police sought the extension to gather more evidence and retrieve details of deleted WhatsApp communication that could provide additional clues regarding the events leading to the death.

Earlier, a police statement said Tuli had made a video call to her friend Aditya ahead of taking the extreme step. During the call, Tuli reportedly threatened Pandit that she would commit suicide. Indian Express reported citing police officers that Tuli showed Aditya during the video call that she was about to hang herself.

The duo talked at least 10 times over the phone as Tuli was travelling to her home.

Pandit later reached Tuli’s home and found the place locked. Upon finding the 25-year-old woman unresponsive, Pandit took her to hospital. She was later pronounced dead by doctors at Seven Hills Hospital in Marol.

Police said Tuli could be mentally unstable owing to harassment by Pandit, who himself had been preparing for the pilot exam but failed.

“Pandit's arrest stems from his failure to alert the police about Tuli's threats and his decision to access her locked residence without police involvement. His position as the last person in contact with the deceased has raised suspicion about his potential involvement," the police stated.

“Pandit was arrested after learning that he has concealed information by deleting communications with Tuli. When questioned about the deleted messages, he stated he had threatened self-harm if she died. Police are sceptical of his explanation and are working with forensic experts to recover the deleted content," a police officer was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Get help & support for suicide

If you or someone you know wants help for mental well-being, don't hesitate to talk to a professional. You can contact local authorities and also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above link. WION is not associated with any of these organisations and does not make any recommendations.