Maharashtra, India

A bus travelling from the Indian state of Maharashtra's Bhandara to Gondia lost control on Friday (Nov 29) and overturned, killing at least 10 people and injuring over two dozen others, the police said.

The incident took place in Bindravana Tola village on the Gondia-Arjuni road in the Gondia district. The bus left from the city of Nagpur and was heading to Gondia.

Around 25 people were injured as the bus overturned. Following the incident, police vans, ambulances, and cranes were deployed to assist the injured people.

The injured people have been taken to the Gondia District Hospital for treatment.

"A State transport bus met with an accident in Gondia district. The bus was en route from the Bhandara depot to Gondia when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle near Bindravana Tola village on the Gondia-Arjuni road and overturned on the side of the road," Indian news agency ANI reported, citing police officials.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered the Transport Administration to provide immediate assistance of Rs 1 million (Rs 10 lakh) to the victims.

The CM's office further said that the death toll is expected to rise.

"A State transport Shivshahi bus overturned in a horrific accident. Eight bodies have been recovered from the site of the incident, and the death toll is expected to increase. Information about the situation was taken from the local administration. Instructions have been issued for immediate and proper treatment of the injured," a CMO statement read.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered condolences to the families of the victims.

"It is very unfortunate that a Shivshahi bus met with an unfortunate accident near Sadak Arjun in Gondia district in which some passengers died. I pay my heartfelt respects to the deceased. We share the grief of their families," Fadnavis posted on X.

"The people who were injured in this incident may immediately receive treatment in a private hospital if necessary. I have also told the Collector of Gondia to make arrangements to shift them to Nagpur if required. Senior administration officials have reached the spot and are coordinating relief efforts. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured in this incident," he added.

