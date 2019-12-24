Union Cabinet approves funds for updating National Population Register: Officials

The Central government on Tuesday approved to allocate funds for updating the National Population Register in the cabinet meeting.

The Union Cabinet approved an amount of Rs 3941.35 crore for updation of National Population Register (NPR) and Rs 8754.23 crore for the exercise of the census of India 2021.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister has cleared the National Population Register (NPR) despite opposition by several States and protests against NRC-CAA.

National Population Register is an exercise which is scheduled to commence from April next year, sources have said.

The NPR is a list of “usual residents” of the country. A “usual resident” is defined for the purposes of NPR as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months or more.

The data for National Population Register was collected in 2010 along with the house listing phase of Census of India 2011.

