PM Modi to unveil Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue in Lucknow tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan on Wednesday.

The event coincides with the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the co-founder of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Preparations for the event are in the final stage, with senior UP government officials inspecting the venue on Tuesday.

The venue has been sanitized with the help of a sniffer dog and bomb detectors.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandi Bien Patel will be attending the event along with other state ministers and leaders.