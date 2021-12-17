Under presumption of ‘kittens’, Indian farmer rescues leopard cubs

A farmer in Indian state of Madhya Pradesh was in for a huge shock when he rescued some leopard cubs while assuming them to be ‘kittens’.

As a good samaritan and doing his bit for society and animals, the farmer at Bajrikheda village of Dhar in Madhya Pradesh brought the cubs to his home to take care of them, a report by Live Hindustan said.

The farmer, who had found the animals at his farm land, made concerted efforts to feed and take care of them. Not just this, the farmer also gave them bath and spent time with them without any suspicion of them being leopard cubs.

All went good for a few days until the farmer was shocked on one fine day after the animals started growling. This raised suspicion in the mind of the farmer that are these kittens or cubs of any other animal.

So, the farmer discussed the matter with the neighbours first and then went to the forest department, who confirmed the suspicion that these were leopard cubs and not kittens. The animals were finally handed over to the forest officials.

(With inputs from agencies)