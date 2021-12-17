Indian PM Modi conferred with highest civilian honour of Bhutan. Here's what you should know

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with highest civilian award of Bhutan, the ‘Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo’ or ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’, said Bhutan's Prime Minister's Office on Friday.

The country seems to have recognised the leader’s outstanding contribution to the growth of relations between India and Bhutan, and honoured the distinguished services of the PM to the Bhutanese nation and people.

Also Read: 'Shameful' rape remark in India's state assembly draws ire

Here is what you should know about it.

When and why was the award established?

The award, which was established on November 7, 2008 by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, looks to honour people, who have dedicated their lives to serving Bhutan's nation and people. This is the highest award given in this regard.

Thank you, Lyonchhen @PMBhutan! I am deeply touched by this warm gesture, and express my grateful thanks to His Majesty the King of Bhutan. https://t.co/uVWC4FiZYT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 17, 2021 ×

When was the announcement made?

The King of Bhutan made the announcement during the country’s 114th National Day celebrations held at Tashichhodzong, Thimphu.

India will always cherish Bhutan as one of its closest friends and neighbours, and we will continue to support Bhutan's development journey in every possible way. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 17, 2021 ×

Has PM Modi got any top honour from any other country in past?

Bhutan is the most recent and closest neighbour of India to honour the leader with its highest civilian honour.

Also Read: France ready to provide more Rafale fighter jets to India: Defence Minister Florence Parly

Earlier, the PM has also received top honours from countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Russia, Palestine, Bahrain, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates and the Maldives.

(With inputs from agencies)