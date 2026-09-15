/UCC should be decided by Parliament, not individual states: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has questioned attempts to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) separately in different states, arguing that an issue intended to apply uniformly across the country should be debated and legislated upon by Parliament. Referring to the National Conference’s position on the issue, Abdullah said the party’s Rajya Sabha MP, Shammi Oberoi, had maintained that Parliament was the appropriate forum to legislate on the Uniform Civil Code.

“If the government has the numbers, it should bring the matter before Parliament rather than trying to implement it separately in different states,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah also questioned whether there was complete support for the proposal within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), citing reports that the Janata Dal (United) has indicated that the UCC would not be implemented in Bihar. “If their own alliance partners are not prepared to support it, how can they claim that it should be implemented across the entire country?” he asked.

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He challenged the government to introduce a UCC Bill in Parliament and test its support among lawmakers. “They should bring the Bill to Parliament rather than taking the backdoor route. Let us see whether they actually have the numbers to pass it,” Abdullah said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister further argued that implementing the UCC only in BJP-ruled states would undermine its claim of being a truly uniform national measure. “As I said, it is not universal if it does not apply to the whole country. The whole country is not governed by the BJP. There are a number of states and territories where the BJP is not in power. Therefore, if you apply it only in BJP-ruled states, it cannot be called a universal measure,” he said.

On the Line of Control (LoC) and Line of Actual Control (LAC), Abdullah welcomed any move aimed at reducing tensions and military deployments, particularly for people living in border areas. “Anything that reduces tension is a good step, particularly for people living close to these areas,” he said. Abdullah said residents living near the LoC and LAC face considerable difficulties and that any reduction in deployments along the Line of Actual Control would be a positive development.