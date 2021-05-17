Two terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter at Khanmoh on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday.

Both terrorists are said to be members of the Al-Badr terror outfit.



Jammu and Kashmir Police had received input about the presence of terrorists in the area after which a cordon and search operation was launched by the forces.

During the search, terrorists fired on the security forces. The encounter lasted for around 5 hours. Bodies of both the terrorists have been recovered from the encounter site.

''The operation has been called off now and both the terrorist bodies have been recovered. They both belonged to the Al-Badr outfit,'' said IG Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

Both the terrorists were local and they were given a chance to surrender by the security forces before the gun battle started. But they turned down the offer and later the operation was started.

Security forces say that not more than half of dozen terrorists are active in Srinagar city.

''There were six active terrorists in Srinagar of which one was recently killed in Kokernag (Anantnag) gunfight. Now there are five local terrorists still active in Srinagar who would either be killed or apprehended, said IG Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

The police also claim that there are no foreign terrorists active in Srinagar city.