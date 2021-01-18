Two newly inducted Rafales to be part of Republic Day flypast

Two newly inducted Rafale fighter jets will be a part of this year's India's Republic Day flypast, to be held in the national capital city, New Delhi. This is the first time that these fighter jets will be part of Republic Day flypast.

They will be a part of two different formations. The name of the mixed formation in which the first Rafale will take part is Eklavya. Interestingly, the name of the last formation that will see a single Rafale is "Brahmastra", which means weapons that can destroy everything.

Speaking to WION, Indian Air Force spokesperson, Wing Commander Indranil Nandi PRO said, "There will be a mixed formation. Single rafale, flanked by two Jaguar and two MiG 29, and single Rafale will carry out vertical Charlie."

Vertical Charlie is a manoeuvre in which fighter jets fly at a low height, and pitch vertically, followed by a succession of roles before stabilising. In all, 38 IAF aircraft will be part of this grand parade.

India had inducted the fighter jets in batches last year, amid rising fanfare. Under the 2016 agreement, worth Rs 59,000 crores, India will procure 36 Rafales. The first five Rafales were inducted at Ambala airbase on September 10 in the presence of the French defence minister Florence Parly and Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh.