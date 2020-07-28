Tracking Rafale's journey to Ambala: India's new beast undergoes air-to-air refueling
The Rafale aircraft will refuel midair several times on the way and also make a stopover in Al Dhafra in the United Arab Emirates as it arrives in India on July 29
Air-to-air refuelling
The IAF said air-to-air refuelling has been planned during the first leg of the ferry which will be undertaken by dedicated tanker support from French Air Force.
(Photograph:Others)
Rafale stopover in Al Dhafra, UAE
The Rafael will refuel midair several times on the way and also make a stopover in Al Dhafra in the United Arab Emirates.
After travelling over 7,000 kms, the jets will stop at UAE to refuel. (Photo Courtesy: Indian embassy)
(Photograph:Others)
Rafale fighter jet coming to India
Rafale fighter jets being refueled mid-air on its way to India at 30,000 feet
(Photograph:AFP)
India's Rafale lands at Al Dhafra airbase in UAE
On Monday evening, the jets landed at Al Dhafra airbase in the UAE after a seven hour flight. (Photo Courtesy: Indian embassy)
(Photograph:Others)
Flight to India with a single hop
Indian ambassador to France interacts with the Indian Rafale pilots and congratulates them on a safe flight to India with a single hop. (Photo Courtesy: Indian embassy)
(Photograph:AFP)
Bravehearts who will bring Rafales to India
According to the Indian Air Force, the first five Rafales took off from Dassault Aviation Facility, Merignac, in France on Monday morning.
The five jets include three single-seater and two twin-seater aircraft. The IAF said the ferry has been planned in two stages and is being undertaken by IAF pilots. (Photo Courtesy: IAF)
(Photograph:Others)
Touchdown at Ambala on July 29
"The aircraft are likely to arrive at Air Force Station, Ambala, on July 29 subject to weather condition," the IAF said.
The Indian ambassador to France thanked the French government and Dassault aviation at the Merignac facility while conveying India’s appreciation for timely delivery of the Rafale fighter jets. (Photo Courtesy: Indian embassy)
(Photograph:Others)
Accompanied by two A330 Phenix MRTT refuelling planes
The supersonic jets are being accompanied by two A330 Phenix MRTT refuelling planes from the French Air Force, one of which is carrying 70 ventilators, 100,000 test kits and a team of 10 health experts to support India in its fight against COVID-19, according to the French defence ministry.
Delivery of the Rafale jets -- 36 of which were ordered by India in September 2016 -- officially began in October but the planes stayed in France for training of the pilots and mechanics.
Delivery should be complete by 2022.
(Photograph:AFP)
Rafale's land safely at Al Dhafra airbase to refuel
On Monday evening, the jets landed at Al Dhafra airbase in the UAE after a seven hour flight.