Under-construction tunnel collapses in India's Uttarakhand, 36 feared trapped as rescue efforts in progress

A tunnel collapsed in the Uttarkashi district in the Indian state of Uttarakhand on Saturday (Nov 11) night leaving at least 36 people trapped under it. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of the dozens of workers who are believed to be inside the under-construction structure.

However, there are no casualities reported as of now. The tunnel links Silkyara to Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri National Highway. Emergency response teams from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) have been swiftly deployed to the site upon the direction of SDRF Commander Manikant Mishra under the leadership of Inspector Jagdamba Vijalwan.

The teams arrived at the incident site with the necessary rescue equipment. The rescue efforts are currently in progress.

The rescue work is undergoing in coordination with other rescue units. DM and SP of Uttarkashi district also reached the incident spot along with police revenue teams.