WATCH | Girl climbs light tower to speak with PM Modi during election rally

During an election rally in the Indian state of Telangana, a girl sought to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tried to catch his attention by climbing a light tower.

In Secunderabad, amidst Modi's speech, this surprising move by the girl prompted the Prime Minister to pause and earnestly request her to descend.

Amid concerns, Modi halted his address and appealed to the girl, referring to her as "beti" (Hindi for daughter), urging her to get down from the tower.

He was seen assuring the girl that he would listen to whatever she wanted to say and also said that resorting to such measures would not benefit her in any way.

Modi continued persuading the girl to climb down, even mentioning that there was a short circuit and the bad condition of the wire. #WATCH | Secunderabad, Telangana: During PM Modi's speech at public rally, a woman climbs a light tower to speak to him, and he requests her to come down. pic.twitter.com/IlsTOBvSqA — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023 × Reassuring her that he was there to listen to her, Modi maintained a compassionate tone as the girl waved from the top of the tower.

PM Modi also said he had come to address the concerns of the people.

Watch | Ayodhya sets Guinness record by lighting over 2.4 million diyas × Later, Police officials deployed at the election rally assisted the girl in descending safely from the light tower. Upon her descent, Modi thanked the girl, and the rally, which saw the presence of hundreds of people, went on as usual.