Delhi shakes again as 2.6 earthquake jolts amid Diwali festivities, third in a week

Amid Diwali festivities in India, a small-scale earthquake of 2.6 magnitude struck Delhi on Saturday (Nov 11) afternoon, marking the third quake in a matter of just one week. Delhi was earlier hit by earthquakes on November 3 and November 6. The epicentre was located 10 km below the earth's surface in the North district, Delhi, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors were felt at 3:36 pm on Saturday and had the Latitude and Longitude at 28.80 and 77.20 degrees respectively. "Earthquake of Magnitude:2.6, Occurred on 11-11-2023, 15:36:53 IST, Lat: 28.80 & Long: 77.20, Depth: 10 Km, Location: North District, Delhi," wrote NCS in a post on X social media platform.

There were no casualties or damage reported in the wake of the mild tremors that shook the Indian capital.

Lately, there has been a rise in the frequency with which these earthquakes are felt in Delhi. The Saturday tremors come after recent tremors in Delhi National Capital Region (Delhi NCR), and some other parts northern India were shaken following a 5.6 magnitude earthquake in western Nepal.

It is to be noted that Delhi National Capital Region is situated in Zone IV. It is identified as a high seismic risk zone according to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) seismic zoning map. It indicates an increased likelihood of experiencing earthquakes with moderate to high intensity.

Devastation in Nepal

At least 157 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured after a massive 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal. It was the worst earthquake since 2015 which was estimated to have killed 8,964 people and injured 21,952 others.

Hundreds of homes in the remote mountainous region of the Himalayan country were devastated by the tremors.

The earthquake, centered in Jajarkot district approximately 500 km west of Kathmandu, was recorded at 11:47 pm on Friday (Nov 3), according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

A second earthquake of 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on November 6, causing tremors in parts of North India, including the Delhi-NCR region, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).