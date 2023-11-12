Indian PM Modi celebrates another Diwali with men in uniform, this time near Chinese border

Continuing with his decade-long tradition, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Nov 12) celebrated Diwali with the Indian security forces deployed in border areas. The prime minister reached Lepcha in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, which borders neighbouring Tibet.

PM Modi took to X on Sunday and wrote, "Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces." Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces. pic.twitter.com/7vcFlq2izL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2023 × Earlier, he posted a special Diwali message on X, wishing "wonderful health" to the people. PM Modi wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone’s lives."

Since assuming the PM Office in 2014, Narendra Modi has been celebrating Diwali with security forces posted in border areas. Last year, he went to Kargil to spend time with security officials.

In 2014, the year the BJP assumed power, the prime minister marked Diwali with a visit to the Siachen glacier.

In 2015, he was present at the Punjab border, and the following year, he stood near the China border in Himachal Pradesh.

Moving on to 2017, his presence was noted in Kashmir's Gurez sector.

For the 2018 Diwali, the Prime Minister visited Harsil in Uttarakhand.

In 2019, he was at Rajouri near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Longewala in Jaisalmer witnessed the Prime Minister's Diwali visit in 2020, followed by Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir the subsequent year.

Watch: PM Modi discusses de-escalation, aid in phone call with Raisi × Earlier on Friday, PM Modi extended wishes on Dhanteras. "Many congratulations to all my family members of the country on Dhanteras, a festival symbolizing health, happiness and prosperity. I wish that, by the grace of Lord Dhanvantari, all of you always remain healthy, prosperous and happy, so that the determination of a developed India continues to get new energy," he said in a post on X.

He also urged people to support entrepreneurs and go 'VocalforLocal'. "May this festival herald an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said in another post.