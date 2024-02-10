India: Train travels through Jammu and Kashmir covered in snow; Indian Railways posts captivating footage

Considered to be among the most beautiful places on Earth, Jammu and Kashmir is well-known for its gorgeous vistas and verdant valleys. It's a place that's covered in pure snow in the winter. Indian Railways has posted a stunning video of the area that shows both the snow-covered landscape and a train passing through it.

Indian Railways encouraged viewers to "Experience the breathtaking vista of a snow-clad Jammu and Kashmir with Indian Railways" in a tweet that went along with the film. The film, which is a composite of several brief recordings, is expected to astound viewers.

The footage opens with a charming view of a train stopped in the middle of a snowy setting, emphasizing the remarkable sight of the train covered with snow. The train exhibits the region's winter beauty as it moves gently across several scenes in the video.

Watch this engrossing video to see the magical drive across Jammu and Kashmir coated in snow:

Experience the stunning view of a snow-clad Jammu and Kashmir with Indian Railways. pic.twitter.com/5xBHV67hT4 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 10, 2024 ×

Just a few hours after it was posted, the video has amassed an astonishing 30,000 views and almost 1,000 likes on Twitter. The internet community responded quickly; one person wrote, "This is amazing," while another enthusiastically stated, "Next year's vacation confirmed." A third fan used the thumbs-up emoticon to express agreement.