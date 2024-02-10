Ancient statue of Lord Vishnu found in Krishna river has features similar to Ram Lalla idol: Report

The centuries-old statue of Lord Vishnu, which was recently discovered near the Krishna river in Karnataka's Raichur district, features all ten 'dashavatara' (incarnations), as per media reports. The idol had remarkable features which had a resemblance with the Ram Lalla idol's recently consecrated statue in the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya, as reported by PTI. An ancient Shivalinga was also discovered along with the statue near the Krishna River.

Idols have aura of Lord Vishnu's ten incarnations

Speaking about the special features of the Vishnu idol found in the Krishna river said, “The idol of Vishnu found in the Krishna river basin has special striking features. The aura around Vishnu shows 'dashavatara' such as Matsya, Koorma, Varaha, Narasimha, Vamana, Rama, Parashurama, Krishna, Buddha and Kalki.”



The professor further described the idol's features and said that Vishnu has been depicted as having four arms and his two upper hands are holding the 'chakra' and 'shankha'. She added that the two lower hands have been placed in the position of granting boons ('kati hasta' and 'varada hasta').



According to the PTI, the lecturer said that the idol has a striking resemblance with Venkateshwara as has been described in the Vedas.



“This sculpture is made by the Black Granite stone. It belongs to 11th century in the period of Kalayama Chalukya period,” the professor said.