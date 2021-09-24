Trade is an important factor in India-US ties, PM Modi tells US President Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded US President Joe Biden on Friday that there is still much work to be done in the sphere of trade, emphasising the importance of the two nations' business connections.

This is their first meeting since Biden took office as President of the United States in January of this year.

PM Modi emphasised the importance of the bilateral summit, noting that the seeds had been laid for a deeper partnership between India and the United States.

"There is much to be done in trade. Trade will be an important factor in India-USA ties in the coming decade, PM Modi said in his first bilateral meeting with the US President.



Also read | Beginning new chapter: Joe Biden tells Modi India-US ties to be stronger, closer, tighter



PM Modi stated that President Joe Biden is taking steps to put his vision for bilateral relations into action.

He went on to say that talent and people-to-people connections will determine this decade.

The following are PM Modi's important White House quotes: