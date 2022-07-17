Three international airlines make emergency landing in India while another Indian aircraft lands in Karachi

The Indian airspace appears to be cursed at the moment. As many as three aircraft of International carriers made emergency landings on the tarmac at different airports across the country in the last 48 hours. Meanwhile, another Indian aircraft was forced to land in Karachi, for the second time this month. Technical snags were cited as the reason for all emergency landings.

Earlier on Sunday, IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderbad flight 6E-1406 developed a technical defect and was diverted to Karachi as a precautionary move. It is being reported that another flight will be dispatched to Karachi to fly the passengers back safely.

Meanwhile, at the Cochin airport, an inbound Air Arabia (flight number G9-426) en route from Sharjah landed in an emergency due to a hydraulic failure on Saturday. According to Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), a full emergency was declared at the airport. However, fortunately, all 222 passengers including seven crew members landed safely.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, an aircraft from Ethiopia's capital city of Addis Ababa with its destination to Bangkok made an emergency drop at Kolkata airport.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed that the landing was necessitated due to a pressurisation issue. The third incident took place on Friday when Sri Lankan airlines made a desperate landing at the Chennai airport after it developed a hydraulic issue.

Previous incidents of emergency landing

These incidents come in the backdrop of a Dubai-bound Delhi Spicejet flight landing in Karachi, Pakistan, earlier this month after developing a fuel issue. After the emergency landing, it was revealed that the issue was caused due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator light in the cockpit. All the 150 passengers were said to be safe.

However, the scariest incident of the lot was when Spicejet's Kandla-Mumbai flight made an emergency landing in Mumbai after the outer pane of the windshield cracked at the height of 23,000 feet. The DGCA has ordered investigations into the cases but the string of accidents has left the air-travellers apprehensive.

(With inputs from agencies)

