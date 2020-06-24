Three Indian-origin family members found dead in backyard pool in US: Report

Three Indian-origin family members, including an 8-year-old girl, were found dead in the backyard pool of their recently purchased home in New Jersey.

The three lived in the house on Clearview Road, which the family bought in April this year for USD 451,000, according to public records.

Bharat Patel, 62, his 33-year old daughter-in-law Nisha Patel and her 8-year-old daughter, drowned accidentally in the above-ground pool in East Brunswick on Monday, police was quoted as saying by the NJ.com.

Authorities had been investigating if Bharat, Nisha and her daughter had been electrocuted in the pool, but ruled that out on Tuesday afternoon, the New York Post reported.

According to news agency PTI, law-enforcement sources said the pool varied in depth, with a deep end or a section in the middle that was several feet.

Investigators have not yet determined how all three family members drowned, but were seeking to determine if they were not strong swimmers and panicked when reaching deeper water.

Neighbours recalled hearing screaming from the backyard on Monday.

Police attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but pronounced the three victims dead at the scene, authorities said.