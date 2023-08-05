Three Indian army soldiers killed in Kulgam encounter, PAFF claims responsibility

Three Indian army soldiers were killed in an encounter in Kulgam District of South Kashmir. At the time of publishing of this story, the encounter was going on. The operation started on late on Friday night after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the higher reaches of the Halan forest area of Kulgam District.

Indian army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police had received an input about the presence of terrorists in the forest area.

The terrorists fired at the security forces and the situation soon turned into an encounter.

Indian army tweeted and said that "Operation Halan #Kulgam. On specific inputs regarding presence of terrorists on higher reaches of Halan in Kulgam, operations launched by Security Forces on 04 Aug 23. In exchange of firing with terrorists, three personnel sustained injuries and later succumbed. Search operations are continuing,"

Operation Halan #Kulgam



On specific inputs regarding presence of terrorists on higher reaches of Halan in Kulgam, operations launched by Security Forces on 04 Aug 23. In exchange of firing with terrorists, three personnel sustained injuries and later succumbed.

Search operations… pic.twitter.com/NJ3DZa2OpK — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) August 4, 2023 ×

Security forces said that additional reinforcements have been sent to the operation site and search operation has been intensified in the forest area but there was no fresh contact with the terrorists.