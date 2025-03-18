Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to Parliament on Tuesday (March 18), said that the Maha Kumbh 2025 "reflects the spirit of rising India".

"I stand here to speak on Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh. I congratulate crores of countrymen because of whom the Maha Kumbh could be organised successfully. Many people contributed to the success of the Maha Kumbh... I thank the people of India, UP and Prayagraj..." PM Modi said in his speech.

He said the entire world saw "India's grandeur in the form of Maha Kumbh".

"... I emphasised the importance of 'Sabka Sath Sab ka Vikas' from the Red Fort. The entire world saw India's grandeur in the form of Maha Kumbh... We witness a national awakening in the Maha Kumbh, which would inspire new achievements... This also gave a befitting reply to those who doubt our strength.." the Indian PM said.

"... Last year, during the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple, we saw how the country was preparing itself for the next 1000 years. This thought was strengthened even more during the Maha Kumbh... The country's collective awakening increased the collective strength..." PM Modi added.

(With inputs from agencies)