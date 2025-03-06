Police arrested an "active terrorist" of Babbar Khalsa International outfit early on Thursday (Mar 6) from Kaushambi in India's Uttar Pradesh.

The terrorist, identified as Lajar Masih, was nabbed in a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh STF and Punjab Police.

With alleged links to Pakistan's ISI, Masih had planned a terror attack during the Maha Kumbh.

While addressing a press conference, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Prashant Kumar said that Masih had planned a major terror attack during the religious gathering of Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

"However, due to intensive security checks at the religious gathering, he failed to execute his plan," he said.

The Maha Kumbh was held at Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

The DGP said that the terrorist's arrest further confirms smuggling of drugs and arms from Pakistan into India.

Masih was a resident of Punjab

A resident of Kurlian village in Ramdas area of Amritsar, Punjab, Masih was arrested at around 3.20 am.

Additional Director General of Police Amitabh Yash sharing details about the arrest said that the operation to nab Masih was carried out in the Kokhraj police station area of Kaushambi.

"As per available information, the arrested terrorist works for Swarn Singh alias Jeevan Fauji, the head of the Germany-based module of Babbar Khalsa International and is in direct touch with Pakistan-based ISI operatives," Yash said.

He further added that the UP STF recovered explosive material and illegal arms from Masih.

Hand grenades, detonators seized

The seizures made from the terrorist include three active hand grenades, two active detonators, one foreign-made pistol and 13 cartridges of foreign make, said the officer.

Apart from this, a white coloured explosive powder, an Aadhaar card with a Ghaziabad address, one mobile phone without SIM card was also seized from his possession, according to the officer.

"This terrorist had escaped judicial custody in Punjab on September 24, 2024," the ADG added.

(With inputs from agencies)