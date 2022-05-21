Third edition of Quad Summit: Here’s all that can be expected from the Tokyo event

Ahead of the third edition of Quad summit in Japan, where leaders of India, the US, Japan and Australia are set to meet with their aim of securing the Indo-Pacific region, India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra briefed reporters in New Delhi on what can be expected from the much-anticipated meet.

The Indian official informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Japan on May 23 and 24 to participate in the Quad summit. He is expected will hold bilateral talks with his counterparts from the US, Australia, and Japan.

Apart from that, Modi will also address the Indian community event and meet with Japanese business leaders.

Here are some of the important developments.

1) Quad will also organize a special session on promoting vaccine confidence. The Quad vaccine partnership was announced in March last year with an aim to deliver one billion doses of vaccines to the Indo-Pacific region by the end of 2022.

2) Quad will hold a special session on the sidelines of the World Health Organisation's world health assembly next week.

3) The upcoming summit in Tokyo would provide the leaders with an opportunity to step up for Quad initiatives, said the Indian foreign secretary.

4) When asked whether Quad will be expanded, Kwatra said, “Right now I don't think there is any conversation going on over further expansion of Quad.”

5) He said the talks will focus on continuing cooperation on Covid response and health infrastructure.

6) PM Modi will meet Japanese PM Kishida and discuss on deepening bilateral economic cooperation including trade and investment, clean energy, and cooperation in northeast India.

7) Apart from Japanese PM Kishida, Modi is also expected to have bilateral meetings with US President Biden on May 24 and the new Australian PM.

8) Indo-Pacific has challenges and opportunities. When Quad leaders speak, both challenges and opportunities will be talked about, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said regarding talks on China in Quad meeting.

