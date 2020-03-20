There are a lot of loopholes in our judiciary system: Delhi CM Kejriwal after Nirbhaya convicts hanging

Hours after the hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday stressed on the need of the strong judicial system and said that there are a lot of loopholes because of which it took seven years for the justice to be delivered.

"It took seven years for justice to be delivered... We have seen how the convicts manipulated the law. There are a lot of loopholes in our system that encourage the wrongdoers, we need to improve the system," Kejriwal said while speaking to news agency ANI.

The chief minister also said, "The police system and the judicial system need to be fixed. The convicts should be hanged within six months. We need to take all the steps so that the women feel safe. We have to install CCTV cameras across Delhi. Street lights need to be installed at the dark spots".

"Today, we have to take a pledge that a similar incident does not happen again," Kejriwal also said.

All four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case Mukesh Singh, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma were hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail in the wee hours of Friday.

In December 2012, a 23-year-old woman, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' and 'Damini' (fearless), was gang-raped and brutally assaulted in a moving bus in south Delhi.

In later days, her situation continued to deteriorate and on December 29, she succumbed to injuries in a Singapore hospital.

A total of six people -- Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Ram Singh and a juvenile -- were convicted in the gang rape and murder of the paramedic student.