It's a day for all the women of this country, says Nirbhaya's father after convicts hanged in Delhi

After a seven-year-long legal battle, Nirbhaya's convicts were hanged in Delhi on Friday. Hailing the hanging, Nirbhaya's father said that "it is a day for all women of the country".

"Not just Nirbhaya, it is a day for all women of the country. Today, all people will say that they are happy as Nirbhaya has got justice. Our lawyers stood with us all the time. In the end, we won," Badrinath Singh told reporters gathered outside his house.

"It is our victory and it happened because of media, society & Delhi police. You can understand what is inside my heart by my smile," he also said.

All four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case Mukesh Singh, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma were hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail on Friday.

Reacting to the hanging, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi, said "Justice has finally been done and women will definitely feel safer now".

"As soon as I returned from Supreme Court, I hugged the picture of my daughter and said today you got justice," she also said.

In December 2012, a 23-year-old woman, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' and 'Damini' (fearless), was gang-raped and brutally assaulted in a moving bus in south Delhi.



In later days, her situation continued to deteriorate and on December 29, she succumbed to injuries in a Singapore hospital.

A total of six people -- Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Ram Singh and a juvenile -- were convicted in the gang rape and murder of the paramedic student.