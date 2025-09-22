/Suspicious object near Dal Lake safely neutralised by J&K police

On Monday (September 22), a suspicious object was discovered near Dal Lake, opposite the passport office in Srinagar, triggering an immediate response from local security forces. Authorities, including Jammu and Kashmir Police and Paramilitary Forces, arrived on the scene to assess the situation. The initial response was led by local police units, who conducted a preliminary evaluation of the object. As a precautionary measure, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was summoned to ensure public safety and to neutralize any potential threat.

Following a thorough assessment, the BDS successfully carried out a controlled detonation of the object, effectively eliminating any risk to the public. The operation was executed with precision, and authorities confirmed that no injuries or damage to property occurred as a result of the incident. In the aftermath, security forces, along with local police, quickly secured the area and restored normalcy. Traffic, which had been temporarily disrupted for safety reasons, was promptly cleared, minimizing inconvenience to the public.

