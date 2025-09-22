/Suspicious object near Dal Lake safely neutralised by J&K police

The initial response was led by local police units, who conducted a preliminary evaluation of the object. As a precautionary measure, the Bomb Disposal Squad was called to ensure public safety and to neutralise any potential threat
On Monday (September 22), a suspicious object was discovered near Dal Lake, opposite the passport office in Srinagar, triggering an immediate response from local security forces. Authorities, including Jammu and Kashmir Police and Paramilitary Forces, arrived on the scene to assess the situation. The initial response was led by local police units, who conducted a preliminary evaluation of the object. As a precautionary measure, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was summoned to ensure public safety and to neutralize any potential threat.
Following a thorough assessment, the BDS successfully carried out a controlled detonation of the object, effectively eliminating any risk to the public. The operation was executed with precision, and authorities confirmed that no injuries or damage to property occurred as a result of the incident. In the aftermath, security forces, along with local police, quickly secured the area and restored normalcy. Traffic, which had been temporarily disrupted for safety reasons, was promptly cleared, minimizing inconvenience to the public.
While preliminary investigations suggest that the object may not have been explosive in nature, forensic teams are continuing their examination to determine its exact composition and intended purpose. Authorities are committed to fully understanding the nature of the incident while ensuring public safety remains a top priority. The coordinated response by the BDS and local authorities highlight their commitment to public safety and their ability to handle potential threats with professionalism and care. The area has now returned to normalcy, with no further concerns being reported.
