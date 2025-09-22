To ease the burden on everyday consumers and simplify compliance, India has revamped its GST structure and reworked tax slabs, which are effective from 22 September 2025, after recommendations of the GST council. The new framework largely consolidates items into three slabs (0%, 5% and 18%), keeping s special 40% rate for limited luxury and 'son' goods.

In the new GST reform, a plethora of household items, cars, TVs, and bikes have become cheaper for the common man and middle class. Several food items have been moved to 0% tax bracket, which include essential items like roti, parantha, paneer, khakra, etc. Importantly, health and life insurance premiums have also been exempted from GST.

Full list of essential items in 0% or NIL GST rate

Chena or paneer, pre-packaged and labelled & Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk

Pizza bread, Khakhra, chapathi or roti, Paratha, parotta and other Indian breads by any name called

Erasers, Uncoated paper and paperboard used for exercise books, graph books, laboratory notebooks and notebooks, Maps and hydrographic or similar charts of all kinds, including atlases, wall maps, topographical plans and globes, printed, and Pencil sharpeners.

Items in 5% GST rate

Condensed milk, Butter and other fats (i.e. ghee, butter oil, etc.), oils derived from milk; dairy spreads and Cheese

Brazil nuts, dried, Other nuts, dried, whether or not shelled or peeled, such as Almonds, Hazelnuts or filberts (Corylus spp.), Chestnuts (Castanea spp.), Pistachios, Macadamia nuts, Kola nuts (Cola spp.), and Pine nuts

Dates (soft or hard), figs, pineapples, avocados, guavas, mangoes (other than mangoes sliced, dried) and mangosteens, dried

Citrus fruit, such as Oranges, Mandarins (including tangerines and satsumas), clementines, wilkings and similar citrus hybrids, Grapefruit, including pomelos, Lemons (Citrus limon, Citrus limonum) and limes (Citrus aurantifolia, Citrus latifolia), dried

Fruit, dried, other than that of headings 0801 to 0806; mixtures of nuts or dried fruits of Chapter 8 (other than dried tamarind)

Malt, whether or not roasted

Indian katha and Rubber bands

Talcum powder, Face powder, Hair oil, shampoo, Shaving cream, shaving lotion, and aftershave lotion

Dental floss, toothpaste, Tooth powder

Toilet Soap (other than industrial soap) in the form of bars, cakes, moulded pieces or shapes

Candles, tapers and the like, Handcrafted candles

Refined sugar containing added flavouring or colouring matter, sugar cubes

Corn flakes, bulgar wheat, prepared foods obtained from cereal flakes, Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK)

Tender coconut water, pre-packaged and labelled

Fruit or nut juices (including grape must) and vegetable juices, unfermented and not containing added spirit, with or without added sugar or other sweetening matter

Ice cream and other edible ice, whether or not containing cocoa

Namkeens, bhujia, mixture, chabena and similar edible preparations ready for consumption form (other than roasted gram), pre-packaged and labelled

Waters, including natural or artificial mineral waters and aerated waters, not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter, nor flavoured

Plant-based milk drinks, ready for direct consumption as beverages

Soya milk drinks, Fruit pulp or fruit juice-based drinks (other than Carbonated Beverages of Fruit Drink or Carbonated Beverages with Fruit Juice), and Beverages containing milk

Cartons, boxes and cases of- Corrugated paper or paper boards; or Non-corrugated paper or paper board

Rubber thread and cord, textile-covered; textile yarn, and strip and the like of heading 5404 or 5405, coated, impregnated, covered or sheathed with rubber or plastics

Mathematical boxes, geometry boxes and colour boxes

Items in 18% GST rate