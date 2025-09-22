A plethora of household items, cars, TVs, and bikes have become cheaper for the common man and middle class in the new GST reform. Surprisingly, several food items have been moved to 0% tax bracket, easing burden burden on everyday consumers.
To ease the burden on everyday consumers and simplify compliance, India has revamped its GST structure and reworked tax slabs, which are effective from 22 September 2025, after recommendations of the GST council. The new framework largely consolidates items into three slabs (0%, 5% and 18%), keeping s special 40% rate for limited luxury and 'son' goods.
