/Air India Crash: SC demands 'impartial and expeditious' investigation, seeks government response

On Monday (September 22), the Supreme Court directed the Union government and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to submit their responses on how they plan to guarantee an ‘unbiased, impartial, and swift’ investigation into the tragic Air India crash that occurred on June 12 in Gujarat. The court was responding to a petition filed by the Safety Matters Foundation, which has called for a court-monitored investigation conducted by an independent entity.

Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotishwar Singh, who were presiding over the case, issued notices to both the government and the DGCA, seeking their replies within two weeks. The petition challenged the premature release of a preliminary report by the DGCA that seemed to suggest pilot error as a key cause, particularly pointing to the movement of the fuel control switches from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’ shortly after takeoff, leading to engine failure.

During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner, argued that over three months had passed since the crash with no clear answers on what caused the incident, why it occurred, and what measures were being implemented to prevent a recurrence. He also flagged the potential conflict of interest in the investigation panel, which includes three members from the DGCA—an organisation already facing scrutiny for possible negligence.

While acknowledging the need for an unbiased probe, the bench raised concerns about releasing sensitive information before the investigation finished. The justices questioned the petitioner's call for the flight data recorder to be made public at this stage, emphasising that the final outcome of the inquiry should be shared once it is complete, to avoid premature leaks that could distort the findings.

The court also warned against selectively disclosing information that could harm the dignity of those involved. Referring to the pilots, who tragically lost their lives in the crash, the bench stressed that the public release of incomplete or skewed details could affect their families and reputations. It warned that any attempt to release such details prematurely could lead to misrepresentation.