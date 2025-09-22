Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Somalia-bound cargo ship loaded with rice and sugar catches fire off Gujarat coast

Somalia-bound cargo ship loaded with rice and sugar catches fire off Gujarat coast

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Sep 22, 2025, 12:46 IST | Updated: Sep 22, 2025, 13:14 IST
Somalia-bound cargo ship loaded with rice and sugar catches fire off Gujarat coast

Somalia-bound cargo ship loaded with rice and sugar catches fire off Gujarat coast Photograph: (Credit: ANI)

Story highlights

Ship loaded with rice and sugar catches fire off Gujarat coast. As the fire got intense, it was moved deeper into the water to minimise damage.

On Monday (September 22), a cargo ship transporting rice and sugar from the western Indian state of Gujarat to Bosaso in Somalia caught fire. The ship was seen engulfed in flames at the Porbandar Subhash Nagar Jetty. To douse the fire, three fire brigades were deployed to the incident spot along with rescue teams. For further assistance, ambulances and local police also reached the site.

According to news agency ANI, the ship, which belongs to Jamnagar-based HRM & Sons. And as the fire spread, it was towed to the middle of the sea. Loaded with rice and sugar, the fire became severe due to its load.

Also read: Large cargo ship sinks off Kochi; Oil and chemical spill risk persists

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The fire originated in the engine room, resulting in thick, black smoke. Engulfed in fire, the ship carrying inflammable items was moved deeper into the sea to reduce the extent of damage. As of now, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident. The Indian Coast Guard and port authorities initiated an operation to douse the fire.

Also read: Kerala ship fire: Indian Coast Guard, Air Force handle firefighting on day 4

Reports suggest that an estimated stock worth crores of Indian rupees was burnt in the fire. The reason behind the spark in the engine room leading to a full-blown fire will be ascertained once the investigation is complete.

About the Author

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Share on twitter

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

Trending Topics