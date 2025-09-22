/Somalia-bound cargo ship loaded with rice and sugar catches fire off Gujarat coast

On Monday (September 22), a cargo ship transporting rice and sugar from the western Indian state of Gujarat to Bosaso in Somalia caught fire. The ship was seen engulfed in flames at the Porbandar Subhash Nagar Jetty. To douse the fire, three fire brigades were deployed to the incident spot along with rescue teams. For further assistance, ambulances and local police also reached the site.

According to news agency ANI, the ship, which belongs to Jamnagar-based HRM & Sons. And as the fire spread, it was towed to the middle of the sea. Loaded with rice and sugar, the fire became severe due to its load.

The fire originated in the engine room, resulting in thick, black smoke. Engulfed in fire, the ship carrying inflammable items was moved deeper into the sea to reduce the extent of damage. As of now, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident. The Indian Coast Guard and port authorities initiated an operation to douse the fire.