/Kerala ship fire: Indian Coast Guard, Air Force handle firefighting on day 4

For the fourth day in a row, amid adverse sea conditions, the Indian Coast Guard(ICG) continues to lead the operation to fight the blaze on Singapore-flagged cargo ship MV Wan Hai 503, off India's southwestern coast. On Thursday (June 12), the Indian Air Force's Russian-origin Mi-17 helicopter was deployed to carry out aerial firefighting by dropping dry chemical powder(a fire suppressant) onto the raging blaze aboard the cargo ship. This in addition to Coast Guard ships that have been on site since Monday, when the fire accident began. The ICG has also deployed its own helicopters and aircraft for this ongoing operation.



According to the Indian Coast Guard, at least 1,000kg of dry chemical powder was dropped right onto the core of the fire, using the Air Force's multi-role Mi-17 helicopter. Given that the ablaze vessel is adrift, the ICG said that it is maintaining the position of the cargo ship by using a towline. On Wednesday, an ICG helicopter winched five members of an external salvage team and an aircrew diver onto the burning vessel to facilitate this towing process.

"Although the external fire has been extinguished, dense smoke continues to emanate, indicating residual internal heat and possible metallic fire. Firefighting efforts remain ongoing, with all responding assets on high alert to ensure complete containment of fire," it was added.



About Wan Hai 503 and the fire accident



On Monday, 9thJune, Singapore-flagged Merchant Vessel Wan Hai, carrying containerized cargo was sailing from Colombo, Sri Lanka to Mumbai, India, when it reported onboard explosion while off Kerala, India. At 9:30am, Monday, Indian authorities were alerted about the evolving maritime distress situation, following which the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy deployed their ships and aircraft to render assistance and monitor the situation.



The vessel departed Colombo on 6thJune and was estimated to reach Mumbai on 9th June, Monday. The Indian Navy and Coast Guard rescued 18 of the ship's 22crew, while the search is on for the remaining four crew members. Given the kind of repeated explosions taking place on the distressed vessel, it is suspected that it has been carrying cargo of hazardous nature.



According to the ICG, the ablaze cargo ship carries 2,128 metric tonnes of fuel, and hundreds of containers, including hazardous cargo.