Jaishankar to meet Rubio in New York — first top-level talks after Trump’s 50% India tariff, $100,000 H1-B visa fee blow

Indian External Affairs S.Jaishankar will meet with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York on Monday (Sep 22). The meeting, which would happen on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, is the first time top Indian and US officials would meet each other since President Donald Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India. It is also the first top-level meet since America hiked the fee for H1-B visas to $100,000. It must be noted that in recent years, 70 per cent of H1-B beneficiaries were Indians.

When will Jaishankar and Rubio meet?

The top Indian and US officials will meet at 11 am EST (8:30 PM IST) on Monday as per Marco Rubio’s schedule released by the US State Department. The vital meeting is part of a continuing effort to strengthen India-US ties, which in recent days have come under strain after Trump imposed the 25 per cent tariff, plus a 25 per cent penalty for India’s purchase of discounted Russian oil. Rubio and Jaishankar last met in July of this year on the sidelines of the 10th Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting.