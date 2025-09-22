Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Jaishankar to meet Rubio in New York — first top-level talks after Trump’s India tariff and $100,000 H1-B visa fee blow

Jaishankar to meet Rubio in New York — first top-level talks after Trump’s 50% India tariff, $100,000 H1-B visa fee blow

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Sep 22, 2025, 13:40 IST | Updated: Sep 22, 2025, 13:40 IST
Jaishankar to meet Rubio in New York — first top-level talks after Trump’s 50% India tariff, $100,000 H1-B visa fee blow

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio during the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in July 2025. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Indian EAM S. Jaishankar is scheduled to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York on Monday. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two officials since President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on India and raised the annual fee for H-1B visas to $100,000.

Indian External Affairs S.Jaishankar will meet with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York on Monday (Sep 22). The meeting, which would happen on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, is the first time top Indian and US officials would meet each other since President Donald Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India. It is also the first top-level meet since America hiked the fee for H1-B visas to $100,000. It must be noted that in recent years, 70 per cent of H1-B beneficiaries were Indians.

Also read | 'I should get a Nobel Prize for each one': Trump demands seven Nobels for 'solving' 7 wars, once again takes credit for India-Pak ceasefire

When will Jaishankar and Rubio meet?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The top Indian and US officials will meet at 11 am EST (8:30 PM IST) on Monday as per Marco Rubio’s schedule released by the US State Department. The vital meeting is part of a continuing effort to strengthen India-US ties, which in recent days have come under strain after Trump imposed the 25 per cent tariff, plus a 25 per cent penalty for India’s purchase of discounted Russian oil. Rubio and Jaishankar last met in July of this year on the sidelines of the 10th Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

In line with the diplomatic efforts, on Monday, India and the US are also scheduled to hold trade talks on Monday (Sep 22). Trump recently expressed confidence that the two nations would face “no difficulty” in arriving at a deal.

Also read | Trump just made it nearly impossible for Indians to work in the US — Here's how

Trending Stories

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

Trending Topics