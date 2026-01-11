/Suspected Pakistani drones spotted along LoC, IB in Jammu and Kashmir

Indian security forces picked up movement of suspected drones in several forward areas along the International Border and Line of Control (LOC) in Samba, Rajouri and Pooch districts. Officials said at least five flying objects suspected of being drones were observed hovering on the Indian side before returning to Pakistan, India Today reported.

According to officials, security agencies raised alert levels and launched a search operation on the ground after observing drone activities in forward areas, PTI reported.

In the Nowshera sector along the LOC in Rajouri district, the Indian troops reportedly opened fire using small and light machine guns after observing a drone movement over the Ganis-Kalsian village area around 6.35 PM.

A blinking light resembling a drone was also spotted over Chak Babral village in the Ramgarh sector of Samba around 7.15 pm, while another drone-like object was seen travelling from the direction of Tain towards Topa in the Mankote sector, located along the LoC in Poonch district, at around 6.25 pm, PTI reported, citing officials.

On Friday night, security forces recovered a cache of arms allegedly dropped by a Pakistani drone in Paloora village of Ghagwal near the International border in Samba district. The recovery included two pistols, three magazines, 16 rounds and a grenade.

These activities in Jammu and Kashmir came nearly 8 months after a border standoff between India and Pakistan in May last year, after Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to a terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), concluding with a ceasefire on May 10.