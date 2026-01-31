/Sunetra Pawar all set to become first woman deputy CM of Maharashtra; oath-taking at 5 pm

Sunetra Pawar is all set to take ahead the legacy of her late husband, Ajit Pawar, and will become the first woman to hold the post of Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister when she takes oath at 5 pm Saturday after being unanimously elected by NCP legislators as the leader of the party’s legislature group and then as the party’s deputy CM candidate. Her election as leader of the party’s legislature group made her the party’s nominee for the deputy chief minister’s post in the Maharashtra government.

Sunetra’s name for deputy chief minister was proposed by senior party leader Chhagan Bhujbal and seconded by Hasan Mushrif, Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Sanjay Bansode, and Narhari Zirwal.

The meeting of the NCP Legislative Party members, held at Vidhan Bhavan, Mumbai, took place in the presence of National Working President and Member of Parliament Praful Patel and was presided over by Sunil Tatkare, Member of Parliament and State President of the NCP, Maharashtra.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sunetra paid floral tributes to a portrait of her late husband, Ajit Pawar, in the meeting hall. Their younger son, Jay, was also present.

Two resolutions were passed during this meeting, the first being “To unanimously elect Sunetra Ajitdada Pawar as the Leader of the Maharashtra Legislative Party,” and the second saying, “To authorize Sunetra Ajitdada Pawar to make all decisions regarding the NCP Legislative Party.”

Lok Bhavan confirms swearing-in ceremony at 5 pm

The Lok Bhavan has confirmed that the swearing-in ceremony of Sunetra Pawar as the Maharashtra deputy CM will be held at 5 pm in Mumbai.

Sunetra, a Rajya Sabha MP, will become Maharashtra’s first woman deputy chief minister. She will have a six-month window from the swearing-in to get elected to the state legislature.

NCP’s decision to appoint Sunetra as deputy CM within days of her husband’s tragic demise in an air crash is being seen as a preemptive move to foil any attempt for leadership takeover by the Sharad Pawar faction. The decision was taken by senior NCP members and conveyed to CM Devendra Fadnavis, who endorsed it.

NCP and BJP were keen on a swift appointment to contain any political fallout arising from Ajit Pawar’s absence.

‘No information about Sunetra’s name for Deputy CM’: Sharad Pawar

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief and Ajit Pawar's uncle, Sharad Pawar said on Saturday that he has no information about NCP MP Sunetra Pawar’s name being pitched for the post of Maharashtra deputy chief minister.

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, Sharad Pawar said that NCP Working President Praful Patel and MP Sunil Tatkare took the initiative to decide on the posts that fell vacant after Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash.

Ajit Pawar, who was deputy chief minister and finance minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government, was killed in a plane crash in Baramati along with four others on January 28.