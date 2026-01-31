/Uttar Pradesh turns cultural capital into soft power to gain leverage in foreign relations

Uttar Pradesh is leveraging its Cultural Capital, such as its religious roots of Buddhism and Hinduism, to engage in foreign relations. Uttar Pradesh is foundational to Buddhism and Hinduism, as it hosts many important pilgrimages to both faiths. Highlighting this role, UP is transforming spiritual affinity into a multi-billion-dollar foreign engagement strategy.

Cultural capital to drive foreign investment

Following a landmark 2024 MoU with Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture, Japanese electronics giant Panasonic is exploring expansion via the UP-Japan Buddhist Forum. It is planning to upgrade the state’s infrastructure, such as the massive ₹4,200-crore Buddhist Circuit, through high-tech investments. The state aims to use FDI to contribute to its $1 trillion economy goal by 2029.

Uttar Pradesh is trying to reach Thailand and Sri Lanka through their "shared memory'. The cultural resonance between Ayodhya and Ayutthaya has given rise to a religious corridor that stretches beyond its religious denotation. Apart from drawing thousands of Thai pilgrims annually through the Kushinagar and Shravasti airports "Lumbini-to-Sarnath" circuit, it had managed to secure millions in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in sectors like apparel and pharma.

A 2024 Carnegie report claims that cultural familiarity can cushion the diplomatic risks in Asian trade by nearly 30 per cent. This connectivity has unlocked millions by transforming cultural initiatives like the 2025 Buddhist Expo and the Mahakumbh into a brand strategy. By positioning itself as incoherent with the regional culture, it has created tourism FDI by 40 per cent and a projected 1 million new jobs by 2030. Uttar Pradesh is demonstrating that in a globalised economy, the shortest path to a trade deal often runs through a shared shrine and sends a message to the international community that UP’s heritage is no longer just about the past; it is the blueprint for its future prosperity.