/Stray dog or divine sign? Devotees begin worshipping dog circling Hanuman idol in Uttar Pradesh: VIDEO

In a surprising turn of events, devotees at a village temple in Uttar Pradesh were seen worshipping a stray dog suffering from a medical condition, mistaking it as a divine sign. The development unfolded after the dig made repetitive movements around idols drew attention both locally and on social media.

The scene captured on the phone went viral on social media, triggering intense debate online. The incident took place at an ancient Hanuman temple in Nandpur village of the state, located in the Nagina area.

The video surfaced online on Thursday shows several devotees kneeling before the dog, touching its feet, and offering prayers. A priest sitting beside the dog is also spotted asking devotees not get close to the dog, placed on a mattress. In the video, people were reportedly seen lined up to seek blessings, believing the animal to be a spiritual reincarnation.

The dog’s unusual behaviour

Locals said the dog was first spotted at the temple early on Monday, where it began repeatedly circling the idol of Lord Hanuman. The behaviour reportedly continued for several hours, with the animal neither eating nor drinking, according to a report in the Tripura Chronicle.

By the third day, the dog moved to the idol of Maa Durga and resumed the same circular motion. Witnesses said the animal appeared visibly fatigued, at times limping and lifting one leg while continuing to walk.

Alarmed residents alerted the authorities, after which a veterinary team examined the dog. Officials said no external injuries or immediate life-threatening issues were found, although the animal appeared unwell and needed observation.