Among the more than 800,000 files released from a case related to Jeffrey Epstein by the Department of Justice on Friday (Jan 31), was a document suggesting the sex offender’s Xbox LIVE account was banned as he was registered as a sex offender in 2013. The revelation came to light through the emails released in the latest dump of documents on Epstein.

Microsoft banned Epstein’s gaming profile following an agreement with the New York State Attorney General’s office that required the company to remove all sex offenders from its online gaming community to protect users, especially children.

According to the email sent to Epstein’s “jeevacation” email address on December 19, 2013, his account was “permanently suspended due to harassment, threats, and/or abuse of other players. This conduct has been determined to be severe, repeated, and/or excessive.”

A second email read, “This message is to notify you that Xbox LIVE has permanently suspended the Xbox LIVE account associated with this email address. This action is based on the New York Attorney General’s partnership with Microsoft and other online gaming companies to remove New York registered sex offenders from online gaming services to minimize the risk to others, particularly children. As a result, any Xbox LIVE account associated with this email address will not be able to connect to Xbox LIVE.”

Epstein had been a registered sex offender since 2008, when he was convicted on two counts of procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute in Florida. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison. However, he only served 13 months and was placed on the national sex offender registry as part of a plea deal.