  Epstein was permanently banned from Xbox Live – DOJ's new files reveal why

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jan 31, 2026, 16:38 IST | Updated: Jan 31, 2026, 16:41 IST
Jeffrey Epstein Photograph: (DOJ)

Story highlights

New DOJ files show Jeffrey Epstein’s Xbox LIVE account was permanently suspended in 2013, according to emails released in the final batch of documents linked to his case.

Among the more than 800,000 files released from a case related to Jeffrey Epstein by the Department of Justice on Friday (Jan 31), was a document suggesting the sex offender’s Xbox LIVE account was banned as he was registered as a sex offender in 2013. The revelation came to light through the emails released in the latest dump of documents on Epstein.

Microsoft banned Epstein’s gaming profile following an agreement with the New York State Attorney General’s office that required the company to remove all sex offenders from its online gaming community to protect users, especially children.

According to the email sent to Epstein’s “jeevacation” email address on December 19, 2013, his account was “permanently suspended due to harassment, threats, and/or abuse of other players. This conduct has been determined to be severe, repeated, and/or excessive.”

A second email read, “This message is to notify you that Xbox LIVE has permanently suspended the Xbox LIVE account associated with this email address. This action is based on the New York Attorney General’s partnership with Microsoft and other online gaming companies to remove New York registered sex offenders from online gaming services to minimize the risk to others, particularly children. As a result, any Xbox LIVE account associated with this email address will not be able to connect to Xbox LIVE.”

Epstein had been a registered sex offender since 2008, when he was convicted on two counts of procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute in Florida. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison. However, he only served 13 months and was placed on the national sex offender registry as part of a plea deal.

It was not clear whether Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who also appeared in the documents, knew about Epstein’s account being suspended.

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content.

