Air Marshal AK Bharti during Monday's (May 12) press briefing on Operation Sindoor, alongside DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai and Vice Admiral AN Pramod, quoted Ramcharitramanas and said, "Bhay Binu Hoy Na Preet". This literally translates to "people need to have a degree of fear towards someone to truly respect/appreciate them".

Sometimes 'People need to have a degree of fear'

Bharti, the chief of the Indian Air Force, said this while answering a reporter's question on if the Indian military was sending Pakistan a message with its use of Shiva Tandava Strotam and Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's poem 'Krishna ki Chetavni' (Krishna's Warning) during the vital press briefings on Operation Sindoor.

Pointing to the symbolism of the legendary Indian works of art, AK Bharti said, "Samajhdaar ko ishara kaafi hai" which translates to "For brilliants, hint is more than enough."

What was the significance or hidden meaning in the Indian military's use of 'Shiva Tandava Strotam' and 'Krishna ki Chetavni'?

On Sunday (May 11), just after three nerve-wrecking days of cross-border attacks by India and Pakistan on each other, the halls of the vital press briefing echoed with the sound of 'Shiva Tandava strotam.'

The ancient Sanskrit poem served as a prelude to a powerful minute-long clip that showed how India responded to Pakistan's attacks over the years – from the 26/11 Mumbai attacks to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Said to be composed by demon king Ravana, the hymn is the sound of a powerful cosmic dance performed by Lord Shiva, and symbolises the cyclical nature of creation, preservation, and destruction.

Meanwhile, during the Monday (May 12) press briefing, the hall echoed with the sounds of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's poem 'Krishna ki Chetavni' or the 'Warning of Krishna' as a similar video showcasing India's response to Pakistani terror played.

This powerful poem tells the story of how Lord Krishna warned Hastinapur's King Duryodhana to avoid war and destruction and instead choose peace and justice.

The choice of the two powerful poems reiterates India's continuous message and carries the heavy subtext for Pakistan: choose peace, or "terrorism will have a heavy cost for Pakistan" – a message featured in Indian Armed Forces videos on both days of Operation Sindoor briefings.

