/India restores key Sri Lanka railway line damaged by Cyclone Ditwah

Sri Lanka's Northern Railway Line has resumed full operations after being rebuilt with Indian assistance following severe damage from Cyclone Ditwah, officials have announced.

The restoration, funded by a USD 5 million grant from the Government of India as part of a larger USD 450 million reconstruction package, was completed in record time by the Indian public sector undertaking IRCON International Ltd. Services were restored ahead of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebrations, reconnecting communities in the north that had been cut off for months.

The project’s completion was formally announced during the visit of Indian Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan to Sri Lanka on 19 April 2026. High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, later inspected the restored tracks and welcomed the return of regular train services.

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"India has, over the years, supported the railway sector, with assistance," Mr Jha said, highlighting New Delhi’s long-standing commitment to Sri Lanka’s infrastructure. Since earlier projects began, India has constructed and rehabilitated more than 500 km of railway track and installed around 400 km of signalling systems across the island nation.

The Northern Line restoration forms part of broader efforts to rebuild infrastructure damaged by both natural disasters and the country’s past civil conflict. The initiative shows India’s growing role in Sri Lanka’s development priorities.

Last week, High Commissioner Jha and Sri Lanka’s Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply, Dr Susil Ranasinghe, jointly inaugurated the Pathinigama Model Village in Kurunegala, handing over homes to 24 beneficiary families. In a separate cultural gesture during the National Vesak Festival 2026, the Indian High Commission and Consulate General in Hambantota organised a photo exhibition titled “Buddhist Heritage of India” in collaboration with a local temple in Matara.

The island nation has faced multiple challenges in recent years, including the 2022 financial crisis and repeated natural disasters. Cyclone Ditwah, which struck earlier this year, caused widespread flooding and infrastructure damage. India was quick to provide support, both after the financial crisis and in the aftermath of the cyclone impact.