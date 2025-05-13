Published: May 13, 2025, 13:44 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 13:44 IST

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Adampur airbase will be seen as a key symbolic message to Rawalpindi amid the information warfare it has been engaging in. During the visit on Tuesday morning, the Indian PM got briefings from top Indian Air Force leadership, including Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, on Operation Sindoor and met with the Indian military personnel who played a key role in it. The airbase played a key role in the Indian response to the Pakistani attack.

In many of the pictures released by the Indian government, the Indian PM is seen in front of S400 systems, which played a key role in defending Indian assets targeted by the Pakistani attack last week. This comes amid the Pakistani military claiming that it was able to destroy the S400 systems and damage the airbase.

On Sunday, in a special military presser, Pakistan Air Force Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed claimed to attack and destroy S400 at the Adampur airbase. The visit of the Indian prime minister essentially debunks Pakistani claims. India had launched Operation Sindoor on 7th May, after the Pahalgam terror attack of 22nd April by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

On 7th May, India made precision strikes on terror bases in Muridke, Bahawalpur, and places in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. After the Pakistani attacks in response to Indian precision strikes on terror camps, India launched a massive retaliation in which key air bases like Nur Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bholari, Jacobabad, Skardu, and Sargodha suffered major losses.

On Sunday, 11th May 2025, the Indian military showed satellite pictures of the damages caused to Pakistani military bases by Indian precision strikes, something that was corroborated by social media imagery, including videos. It is important to note that during the briefing by the Pakistani military later in the day (Sunday), neither the Pakistani side challenged the images released by the Indian side nor were any questions on that asked by the Pakistani journalists and international media. The briefing by the Pakistani side lacked specifics and shouldered itself on international and Indian media coverage.

The Indian government’s fact check office, PIB Fact Check, on Monday confirmed that the Pakistani military used an edited clip of Indian media coverage to further Pakistani propaganda.