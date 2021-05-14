Sputnik V in India: Vaccine to cost ₹ 995 per shot, made in India may be cheaper

The first dose of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, which has an efficiency of 91.6 per cent, was administered today in India.

The first consignment of imported doses of the Sputnik V vaccine landed in India on May 1, and received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on May 13, 2021.



Further consignments of imported doses are expected over the coming months, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement. Subsequently, the supply of the Sputnik V vaccine will start from Indian manufacturing partners.



The imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at an MRP of ₹ 948 + 5% GST per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins.

The company is working closely with its six manufacturing partners in India to fulfil regulatory requirements to ensure smooth and timely supply.

Dr Reddy`s will work closely with stakeholders in the Government and private sector in India to ensure the widest possible reach of the Sputnik V vaccine as part of the national inoculation effort. This is a reaffirmation of the Company`s commitment to exploring every avenue in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

G.V. Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director, said: "With the rising cases in India, vaccination is the most effective tool in our battle against Covid-19. Contributing to the vaccination drive in India is our biggest priority right now to help Indians be healthy and safe."

