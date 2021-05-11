Risk for erectile dysfunction six-fold higher in men with COVID-19

COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Experts have been warning of long-term complications that the coronavirus can cause.

According to a study by the University of Rome Tor Vergata, COVID-19 increases the risk of developing erectile dysfunction (ED) by nearly six times. Yet another reason to heed public health advice as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The report states that the preliminary numbers also indicated that having Erectile Dysfunction also increased men’s susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection. Men with ED are more than five times more likely to have COVID-19.

For men with a history of COVID-19, the estimated risk of developing Erectile Dysfunction was 5.66 higher. Those numbers remained even after other factors considered.

So particularly for young and healthy people who abruptly develop erectile dysfunction, and especially after having COVID-19, this can be a sign of something more serious going on.

It is advised for Covid survivors that Andrological assessment and tailored treatments should be considered in the follow-up.

