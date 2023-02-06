Spread across 615acres, India's largest helicopter factory could build up to 90 helos per year

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country's largest helicopter factory, owned and operated by the government-run defence and aerospace firm Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Spread across 615 acres, the factory aims to be a one-stop solution for all helicopter requirements in India.

Situated at Tumakuru in Karnataka, the factory will initially build the indigenous Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), a three-tonne class multipurpose chopper powered by a single engine. The facility's initial capacity of rolling out 30 helicopters per year is said to be scalable to 60 and eventually 90 helicopters per year.

"After initially producing LUHs, the factory will be augmented to produce Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) and Indian Multirole Helicopters (IMRHs). In future, the facility will also be used for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) of the LCH, LUH, Advanced Light Helicopter and IMRH" said HAL.

The firm has ambitious plans to produce more than 1,000 helicopters in the range of 3-15 tonnes, with a total business of more than Rs.4lakh crores over a two-decade period. Notably, the new factory is also in proximity to the existing HAL facilities in the city of Bengaluru, widely regarded as India's aerospace and IT hub.

The newly inaugurated facility is fully operational with a Heli-Runway, Flight Hangar, Final Assembly Hangar, Structure Assembly Hangar, Air Traffic Control and various supporting service facilities.

As India's largest aerospace firm, HAL is responsible for the manufacture (indigenous and licenced) of a wide range of fighter aircraft, helicopters, engines, avionics, engineering materials, systems etc. for the Indian armed forces.

