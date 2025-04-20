MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians will look to gain momentum in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) when they take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday evening. Having beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last encounter, MI will be boosting with confidence but cannot discount their biggest rivals, seeking to go two-nil up on them this season. So here's our take on who should make it to the Dream11 for the MI vs CSK contest.

Advertisment

MI vs CSK Match Preview

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings head into the match sitting seventh and tenth, respectively, on the points table. Both teams have won their previous contests and will be eyeing momentum as they enter the second half of the IPL 2025. However, a defeat for either team will see them drop crucial points in the race for the IPL 2025 Playoff.

MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction MyPlaying 11

Advertisment

Wicketkeeper: Ryan Rickelton



Batters: Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(C), Rachin Ravindra



All-Rounders: Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube (VC)



Advertisment

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Noor Ahmed, Khaleel Ahmed

MI vs CSK Head-to-Head Records

Sunday's meeting between MI and CSK will be the 39th overall in the IPL, with the hosts leading it with 20 wins. CSK, on the other hand, have won 18, with no matches ending in a no-result.

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has a stunning record in this format and has done well for both India and Mumbai Indians. He is the leadiing run scorer for MI with 265 runs this season.

2. Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube scored 43 runs in the previous match and will be a good pick against this opposition.

3. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has been in great form for Mumbai Indians. Pandya contibutes in both batting and bowling departments and will be a good pick.

ALSO READ | 'Updated IPL 2025 Points Table': Check points table, match results, NRR with wins, loss and other key details

MI vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Tips

Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya will be value additions to the side, so we suggest you to pick them in the Dream11 for the IPL 2025 contest.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Team Analysis

MI: MI are seventh on the points table with three wins and four losses in seven matches thus far. They beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets in the previous tie and will be looking to take the momentum forward for the remainder of IPL 2025.

CSK: CSK are placed last on the table with two wins and five losses in seven matches. They finally broke a streak of five losses in a row with a dominating win over LSG, chasing down 168 with three balls to spare in their last game.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium is known to assist batters, where a quick outfield and short boundaries create the perfect setting for high-scoring encounters.

Suggested playing 11 No. 2 for MI vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni



Batters: Naman Dhir, Rohit Sharma, Shaik Rasheed



All-Rounders: Will Jacks, Ravindra Jadeja



Bowlers: Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana



Match Prediction: Who Will Win MI vs CSK?

Although the Chennai Super Kings look motivated to better their IPL 2025 winning tally, playing at home could benefit MI. So, we predict Mumbai Indians to beat Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.

Disclaimer: The fantasy tips and facts expressed within this article are the author's personal opinions and WION does not promote or endorse any sort of betting activity. They do not reflect the views of WION. It is not a reflection of the actual points you might earn. WION does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.