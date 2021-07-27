SpiceJet launches SpiceFlex- a Flexi Fare system with complimentary Covid test

SpiceJet has launched the Flexi Fares system in which travellers can make unlimited free changes to their bookings up to 96 hours before the flight’s departure.

The service has been launched for people who will be opting for the SpiceFlex feature. The travellers will be able to make unlimited free changes, provided the changes are in the same fare type. However, even if the traveller opts for a different fare type rather than SpiceFlex fare, the company will only add a one-time free change.

Under this feature, travellers can change dates and flights only in the originally booked sector. In addition to this, the customer will have to pay the difference fare only if there is any change in the booking amount on that specific date.

In addition to the free date and flight changes, the Flexi Fares system also provides travellers with an opportunity to select their own preferred sear (except the SpiceMax seat). Now, travellers will also be provided with a complimentary sandwich (vegetarian or non-vegetarian).

As a first, travellers will now also be given a complimentary RT-PCR test for coronavirus. However, passengers will be able to avail this only if the booking has been directly made on www.spicejet.com and only for travels originating from Delhi and Mumbai. Information on sample collection can be checked from www.spicehealth.com.